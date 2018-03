Man Faces DUI Charge After Rolling His Vehicle

EDGELEY, N.D. — An Ellendale man faces DUI charges after rolling his vehicle south of Edgeley.

The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Aaron Filbert was driving on Highway 281 around 9:30 Saturday night.

Filbert left the highway at a curve and rolled multiple times before hitting a frontage road.

He was taken to JRMC with serious injuries before being flown to Fargo.

The crash remains under investigation.