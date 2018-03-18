F-M Crusaders Bike Show Gets Motorcycle Buffs Ready for Season

FARGO, N.D. — Bikers from all around the Metro are itching to get back on their motorcycles.

It’s why you could find many of them at the F–M Crusaders 43rd Annual Bike Show this weekend.

Some bikers say it’s not uncommon for people to give them the cold shoulder because they perceive them as scary.

“It’s a stereotype that gets old. And I’ve had it done to me. Hop off your motorcycle and people grab their kid and kind of look at you and walk away. What’re you doing? I’m the nicest guy in the world, I’m the guy you want on your side,” said Herm Balsteer, co-owner of Pure Performance Motorcycles.

Especially when it’s the F–M Crusaders. This year marked their 43rd Annual Bike Show which not only showed off some of the newest and even the most vintage motorcycles, but it also had many nonprofits in attendance.

“We do what we can for the community and then we help other communities too and different organizations. We have Ronald McDonald, we have Crossroads, Christian Motorcycle Association,” said Robert Gregor, retired member of the F-M Crusaders.

It also includes the Golden Drive for Homeless Kids.

“This is raising so much awareness for the people in our community experiencing homelessness. The F–M Crusaders, I can’t even tell you how much they’ve done for our homeless kids. They’re the reason we’re here. We were offered this spot and this is a great big deal,” said Sue Baron, creator of the Golden Drive for Homeless Kids.

In addition to raising money for a good cause, there was of course excitement for the 75 bikes filling the room.

That’s because the Bike Show marks the beginning of riding season.

“We’re pretty limited up here. People down south take it for granted because they can ride year round. We can’t so we take advantage of when we can with the weather. Around here it’s not very friendly so we ride when we can,” Balsteer said.

Which is why everyone who brought a bike to the show rode it in.

Each of them can cost as little as $2,000 and as much as $60,000.

But whether people were buying or just looking at all the different bikes, they all have the same itch to get back on the road this spring.

“It’s a thrill, it’s a freedom. It’s indescribable until you finally get on one,” Balsteer said.

The F–M Crusaders also put on a silent auction at the show which raised more than $16,000 for the nonprofit Creative Care Reaching Independence.