Fire Displaces People From Six Townhome Units

It started in the garage and got into an attic space of one apartment

FARGO, N.D. — A garage fire has displaced people from six units at a townhouse complex off of south University Drive in Fargo.

Damage is estimated to be about $150,000. By the time Fargo Fire got to the scene, the fire was spreading from the garage into one of the attic space of one of the townhomes. Fire crews were able to put out the fire within a few minutes but spent an hour trying to extinguish the fire in the walls and attic space. No one was hurt which is why firefighters remind people the importance of always having a working smoke alarm.

“Smoke detectors are always important because they’re always there at any time of the day monitoring everything for you and they can wake you up and get you up such as in a case like this to get you out and like I said, in this case there were no injuries,” said Ryan Erickson, a Fargo Fire Department fire marshal .

Additional emergency responders were sent to the fire because of the amount of people still in the building, and the size of the fire and building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.