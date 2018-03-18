History Made as UND, Minnesota Both Miss NCAA Hockey Tournament

UND misses national tournament for first time in 16 years.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The NCAA men’s hockey tournament was announced on Sunday morning. North Dakota’s run of consecutive appearances in the tournament ends at 15.

UND, the University of Minnesota and Boston College have all missed out on the NCAA tournament. The Hawks, Gophers and Eagles have combined to win eight national titles since 2000. This is the first time since 1977 that all three have missed the tournament.

Three of the 16 teams in the tournament are from the state of Minnesota. St. Cloud State, Minnesota State and Minnesota-Duluth all will be playing in the West Regional in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The NCAA tournament begins on Friday March 23 and concludes with the Frozen Four in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center.

The NCAA tournament bracket can be seen here.

