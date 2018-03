Man Crashes Into Parked Vehicles And Concrete Wall In Parking Ramp

Isaac Tafelmeyer Arrested For DUI

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A Grand Forks man was arrested for drunk driving after crashing into two parked vehicles and a concrete wall in a parking ramp.

Police say 23-year-old Isaac Tafelmeyer was leaving the Central Parking Ramp on 4th Street and 1st Avenue North when the crash happened.

They say he caused extensive damage to the wall of the ramp.

Permanent repairs will need to be made.

Tafelmeyer was arrested for DUI.

No one was hurt.