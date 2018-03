Police Arrest Intoxicated Man After Slow Speed Pursuit

The Man Refused To Stop After Driving The Wrong-Way

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks officers tried to stop a man driving the wrong-way down Gateway Drive.

But they say 67-year-old Darrell Azure refused to stop and a set off a slow speed pursuit for about 10 blocks.

It happened around 8 o’clock last night.

Azure eventually stopped and was taken into custody for fleeing, DUI and driving under suspension.