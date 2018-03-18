Suspect Arrested for Two Stabbing Deaths

It happened at a Salvation Army in Rochester, Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Police arrested a man in the fatal stabbings of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in Rochester.

The stabbings were reported around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found two men on the fourth floor of the building “suffering from critical stab wounds.”

They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

An officer found a man trying to leave the building from a rear stairway.

The man, believed to be the only suspect, was arrested and remains in custody.

Police didn’t release a possible motive.