Thousands Flock to Downtown Fargo for Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 22nd annual parade included several floats and appearances by Fargo Police and Fire Departments

FARGO, N.D. — With bagpipes flaring, children scrambling for candy, and vast displays of green, orange, and white around town, the Fargo–Moorhead St. Patrick’s Day Parade gives people a chance to celebrate Irish heritage.

“I’m enjoying it, the weather is beautiful and the crowd is tremendous, I’m loving it. We just moved here just a few months ago from Thief River Falls, and so far, we’re loving it,” said Michael O. Melby, a first time attendee of the parade.

Many people said their favorite parts of the parade were the floats, music, and candy.

But one Fargo man says the start of the parade is always the most special part.

“The beginning and the mass hysteria, and then everybody gets along and we’re all having fun. We have a super committee that gets involved with this parade every year. We’ve been doing this for 22 years,” said Charlie Kay, a member of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

The St Patrick’s Day parade in Fargo brings thousands to the streets to have a good time and celebrate Irish heritage, however for one family, the fun goes beyond March 17.

“We’ve had over thirty of us. We gathered at the OB for lunch and we’ve been doing that for the last, well if this is the 22nd parade, so I’d say the last fifteen years, and now we’ve got kids and grandkids and everyone enjoys it, it’s just a fun day,” said Gayle Solum, who has attended the parade for fifteen straight years.

Solum and Kay’s mother played a role in bringing the siblings together to embrace the holiday spirit.

“So proud of our Irish roots and our Norwegian roots and you know I just think its important for young people today to celebrate that,” said Solum.

The parade brings festive celebrations and cultural music to downtown Fargo, but it also brings this family closer together each year.

The parade started in the parking lot of Old Broadway’s, then continued up Broadway and ended on Fourth Avenue North.