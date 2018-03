Ask Danny: Finding A Roof Leak

Find it before the precip finds you.

Everyone loves warmer spring weather, but with warmer temps and the major melting this season, there is a downside. If your roof has had just as tough a winter as you have, you may have sprung a leak just in time for spring.

Finding it may not be as straightforward as you think, either. Let home improvement expert Danny Lipford show you the trick to testing for roof leaks in this week’s Ask Danny.