Breckenridge Ready for Another Shot at State Tournament

Cowboys boys basketball is looking for their first win at state since 1978.

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — It has been awhile since the Breckenridge boys basketball team has won a game at the Minnesota state tournament. The drought dates all the way back to 1978. One would have to go back 38 more years to find the Cowboys 1940 state basketball championship.

This year’s Breckenridge squad has an eye on rewriting history at the school as they head back to the class AA state tournament for the third time in the last four years.

Last year the Cowboys fell to Crosby-Ironton in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament.

“It’s a different journey though because a lot of these guys were sitting the bench last year,” head coach Arly Ohm said. “Now they’re stepping on the court. Derek Dahlgren is an example. He was hurt last year and has had to step up into a major role.”

Breckenridge does have the good fortune of bringing back star forward Noah Christensen.

“It feels good but last year we didn’t get any wins,” Christensen said. “We are going down there with a different mindset. It’s been too long since we’ve had a state championship up there [on the wall] so that would be nice to get one up there.”

The Cowboys handed Perham its first loss of the season last week in the section title game and are ready for the tough challenge that awaits them in second-seeded Brooklyn Center on Wednesday.

“It’s been really special what these kids have done,” Ohm said. “They really deserve a pat on the back and I’m so proud of all of them.”