Fargo Company Is Sued By The State

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – The state has sued a former Fargo home remodeling contractor for not starting or completing the projects of 10 customers.

Tim Rosene suddenly closed Studs to Rugs last fall.

The lawsuit, filed in district court in Fargo, accuses Rosene of 43 violations of consumer protection laws. The claims total nearly $300,000.

Rosene refused to work toward a settlement before the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office decided to sue.

Former customers are owed as little as $6,900 to as much as $80,000 for payments that were made upfront.

The director of the Consumer Protection Division says he doesn’t know whether those filing complaints will ever get their money back.