LIVE: Suicide — The Ripple Effect

Connecting with other survivors, with a film that shares a survivor's amazing story.
Emily Welker,

It’s a documentary film that tackles one of the toughest topics facing our times, and in spite of its difficult subject matter, “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” is already sold out for this week’s showing at Marcus Theaters.

The documentary features the incredible life story of Kevin Hines, who survived an attempt at suicide by jumping off the world-famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Bay. The film unites families, friends and others affected by the trauma of suicide to build bridges of understanding between them and their loved ones, and shed a light on some little-known resources for people to turn to when they’re suffering from suicidal ideation and depression.

Tristan Ross, a manager at Marcus West Acres, joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for a live in-studio interview to talk about the losses he’s suffered to suicide and why it was so important for him to bring “The Ripple Effect” to the Red River Valley. If you weren’t one of those who got the first run of tickets, don’t worry. There’s another showing planned for April, thanks to Tristan’s efforts. Check out the link, here.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1843027155995031/

