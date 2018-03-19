LIVE: The Curtain Rises at the Fargo Film Festival

Films run from Tuesday, March 20th through Saturday, March 24th

Matt Olien with the Fargo Film Festival joins Adam to talk about the 18th annual festival this week.

He tells us about some of the films that will screen this week, including Oscar-nominated films.

There will also be Q & A sessions with actors and other filmmakers.

Films run from Tuesday, March 20th through Saturday, March 24th.

You can find more info about the schedule and tickets by clicking here.