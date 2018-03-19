Man With Developmental Issues Drops Young Niece From Third-Story Balcony

Man Was Arrested For Third-Degree Assault and Domestic Assault
TJ Nelson,

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police in St. Cloud say a 4-year-old girl suffered injuries when she was dropped by her uncle from a third-story balcony.

Police don’t know why the 33-year-old man with developmental issues allegedly dropped his niece Sunday afternoon.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told police that a man had been holding the girl by the wrists while standing on the balcony and suddenly let go.

The uncle was taken into custody for third-degree assault and domestic assault.

