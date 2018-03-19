Moorhead School Board Picks Final 6 Candidates for Superintendent

Suspect Pulls out Weapon at Cell Phone Transaction at Cash Wise in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. -- An in person cell phone transaction went wrong at the Cash Wise in Fargo off of 13th Avenue South. Police are warning the community on how to safely sell items…
MOORHEAD, Minn. — The interim superintendent for Moorhead Public Schools has made the final six.
Brandon Lunak is among the school board’s six finalists for the position.
The others include Moorhead’s Assistant Superintendent of Learning Melissa Eidsness and superintendents from Pelican Rapids, Long Prairie, Worthington and Cold Spring.
They were among 18 applicants to fill the job vacated by the retirement of Lynne Kovash who is fighting cancer.
Final interviews will be held this Friday and Saturday.