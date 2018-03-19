NDSU Football Searches for Backup QB with Spring Practice Nearing

The Bison hold their first of five spring practices on Wednesday.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State has not had many question marks around the quarterback position since Carson Wentz first stepped into the role.

With Easton Stick preparing to defend his National Championship in his senior season, his position is obviously secure. But no one knows who will back him up in 2018.

Cole Davis, the former reserve behind Stick, exhausted his eligibility after last season.

That leaves the backup job up for grabs between two redshirt freshmen.

Head coach Chris Klieman is excited to see Holden Hotchkiss and Noah Sanders under center fighting for the role.

“They both throw the ball well. They’re both athletic,” Klieman said. “But, how many of those skills can come through knowing what you’re doing. I want to see how they react in third-down period and some of those things or red-zone period. And that’s a great opportunity for us – whether Easton is ready to throw the ball the second week or not – we need to see what they can do under the fire.”

