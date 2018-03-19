Officers Cleared In Fatal Chase And Shooting

BCI Found Officers Were Justified In Killing Michael Schieffer
TJ Nelson,

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. — Three officers involved in a chase and fatal shooting last month near Medina have been cleared.

No charges will be filed against Jamestown Police Officer Logan Hord and Stutsman County Sheriff’s Deputies Daniel White and Casey Yunck.

The BCI found that the officers were justified in using deadly force.

27-year-old Michael Schieffer fired at the officers during a chase that ended north of Medina on February 21.

When his vehicle became stuck he fired at officers again and they fired back killing him.

No officers were hurt.

