Parking Lot Robbery Is Reminder For Safe Exchanges

The victim chased the suspect for a short distance but stopped and ran the opposite way when the suspect turned and pointed a handgun at him.

FARGO (KFGO) – What was supposed to be an exchange of a cell phone for cash turned dangerous Sunday night.

Fargo Police Sgt. Jim Van Lith says the victim agreed to meet a man in the parking lot of Cash Wise Foods on 13th Avenue South when the suspect grabbed the cell phone and ran.

A police canine track was unsuccessful. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a young, black male, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build and short black hair who was last seen wearing a blue-green sweatshirt and dark pants.

Fargo Police provide a safe place to exchange.