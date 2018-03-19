Parking Lot Robbery Is Reminder For Safe Exchanges

FARGO (KFGO) – What was supposed to be an exchange of a cell phone for cash turned dangerous Sunday night.
Fargo Police Sgt. Jim Van Lith says the victim agreed to meet a man in the parking lot of Cash Wise Foods on 13th Avenue South when the suspect grabbed the cell phone and ran.
The victim chased the suspect for a short distance but stopped and ran the opposite way when the suspect turned and pointed a handgun at him.
A police canine track was unsuccessful. The victim was not injured.
The suspect is described as a young, black male, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build and short black hair who was last seen wearing a blue-green sweatshirt and dark pants.
Fargo Police provide a safe place to exchange.
Fargo Police Department Safe Exchange Location
If you are looking to buy or sell an item, please consider using our Safe Exchange Location at our substation, 1230 25 St. S. The area is located on the west side of the building where you will see the Safe Exchange Location sign. The high visibility from nearby roadways, good lighting and a surveillance camera may offer added protection from those who have less than good intentions. This area is not monitored 24/7, and our officers don’t assist in the transaction, but please see it as a safe option.
If you don’t use this location, please meet in a well-lit, well-populated area such as a grocery or convenience store; bring someone with you if you can; and share your location and sale information with someone you trust.
Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) - The state has sued a former Fargo home remodeling contractor for not starting or completing the projects of 10 customers. Tim Rosene suddenly closed Studs to Rugs last fall. The lawsuit, filed in district court in…
FARGO (KFGO) - What was supposed to be an exchange of a cell phone for cash turned dangerous Sunday night. Fargo Police Sgt. Jim Van Lith says the victim agreed to meet a man in the parking lot of Cash…