Steffen Stuffs the Stat Sheet for Play of the Week

Congrats to Maggie Steffen for winning AM FAM HS POTW
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week featured the all-around play of basketballers turning defense into offense.

Red River’s Maggie Steffen grabbed an offensive rebound and scored. She then stuck around for the press. Credit her with the steal and then another bucket!

An impressive six seconds with a steal, a rebound and four points! Congratulations to Steffen, winner of the high school play of the week.

