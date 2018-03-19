Suspect Pulls out Weapon at Cell Phone Transaction at Cash Wise in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — An in person cell phone transaction went wrong at the Cash Wise in Fargo off of 13th Avenue South.

Police are warning the community on how to safely sell items to a stranger.

Police arrived to a report of an armed robbery Sunday night only to find the victim had the intention of selling a phone but the suspect had a different agenda.

“An individual was meeting another individual to cell a cell phone from a cell site and that transaction went bad unfortunately,” said Officer Jessica Schindeldecker, with the Fargo Police Department.

When the victim handed over the device, the suspect ran but when the victim tried to chase him, he pulled out a weapon.

“And the victim fell back and the suspect got away,” Schindeldecker said.

Authorities had sent out a K9 unit but unfortunately they had no luck.

The Fargo Police Department is trying to prevent this from happening in the community and they have already taken one step to help people out.

The department has a designed a safe spot that right off of a busy road, that has cameras, is well lit and is specifically designed for safe transactions.

“We do have our own spot called Safe Exchange at the substation at 25th street and 13th avenue south on the west side of the building,” Schindeldecker said.

Police say when doing a transaction, it’s important to meet up in a well populated public area, like a gas station, that has no association to your personal life.

“We definitely don’t want individuals to be at their homes or places where they work so that way they can separate themselves from those transactions,” Schindeldecker said.

But what if you have an item too big to bring elsewhere? Police say there are still steps to take to make a safe sale.

“Make sure someone is there with you if you can or someone knows about the transition at that time. Who you are expecting, maybe any sort of contact information have somebody aware of that information,” Schindeldecker said.

Nothing is guaranteed but Fargo Police say using areas like their safe spot are the first step to a safe transaction.

Police have yet to identify the individuals and are still looking for the suspect.