A Moorhead House Fire is Ruled Arson

The homeowner was taken to Sanford hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained during the fire

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It started out like any other 9-1-1 call.

“At about 9:01 last evening our dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call from a female homeowner reporting that her residence was on fire,” Captain Tory Jacobson of the Moorhead Police Department said. “Moorhead fire as well as our Moorhead officers were able to respond. Moorhead Fire was able to extinguish the fire.”

The homeowner was the only person at the home at the time of the fire. Police say she sustained minor injuries.

“There would appear to be significant damage inside the residence,” Jacobson said. “I know that our dispatch center had received a 9-1-1 call from the female homeowner that was alone at the time, reporting that her house was on fire. She was able to get out of the house. She was later transported to Sanford hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

But the story doesn’t stop there. After further inspection, the Moorhead Department Fire Marshal concluded it was best to open a criminal investigation.

“Well at this point the Moorhead Fire Marshal is working with a Moorhead investigator as the direction of the investigation for this residential fire has become an arson investigation,” Jacobson added.

It is unclear at this time if the homeowner is responsible for starting the fire, but the investigation is on-going.

“I don’t have any time table as to the investigation, but I know that the fire marshal as well as our investigator are actively working this case now,” Jacobson said.

Police also say that the name of the woman and any other specific details about the investigation cannot be released at this time.