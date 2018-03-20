Cap On Damages In Fatal School Bus Crash Upheld

Crash In 2015 Killed Bus Driver And A Student near Larimore

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a $500,000 cap on damages in a fatal school bus crash near Larimore.

The bus driver and a student died in the collision with a BNSF train in January 2015.

Ten other students were hospitalized.

Investigators determined the crash was the result of driver error.

The parents of several students who were involved in a lawsuit against the school district appealed a district court ruling that upheld the damage cap.

The Supreme Court ruled the damage cap for claims against political subdivisions is constitutional.