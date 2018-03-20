Cowboys Basketball Enjoying Community Support on State Tourney Run

Cowboys battle second-seeded Brooklyn Center on Wednesday.

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — The Breckenridge boys basketball team is one day closer to the state tournament. The Cowboys left Breckenridge in front of a fan base on Tuesday afternoon as they headed toward the Twin Cities.

This is Breckenridge’s third state tournament appearance in the last four years. The Cowboys will be searching for their first win at state since 1978. This is a week that the Cowboys and the entire Breckenridge community is ready for.

“We’re expecting a wave of green coming down,” senior guard Derek Dahlgren said. “I-94 is going to be full of green. It’s going to be a blast.”

The Cowboys got a plethora of support from the community after their win over Perham in the section championship game last week too.

“It is absolutely overwhelming, Phenomenal to be honest with you,” head coach Arly Ohm said. “Our community support is unbelievable here. It really is. When you’re coming in on a Thursday night at 11 o’clock at night and you’ve got fire trucks, police cars and people lined up like its a parade. It means something to people.”