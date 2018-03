Dryer Fire Causes Minor Damage At Fargodome

The fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.

FARGO (KFGO) – A dryer fire in a storage area on the lower level of the Fargodome caused $3,000 in damage.

Battalion Chief Jason Ness says a sprinkler head in the area was activated and suppressed the fire until firefighters arrived and were get the fire out.

Ness says fire and smoke damage was minimized because of the sprinkler system.

The fire department reminds you to clean dryer lint filters often and make sure to clear the dryer vent opening at least once a year.