Fargo Police Looking For Graffiti Vandals

The graffiti was found in the area of Village West and West Acres/Rabanus Park.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police report a rash of graffiti incidents.

They believe they happened between March 17 – March 18, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Police say it appears to be juvenile in nature and not gang related.

Suspects are described as males, approximately 11 to 14 years old.

They were seen wearing dark hoodies.

If you have any information please call the Tip Line at 701-241-5777, or text tip to 701-730-8888.