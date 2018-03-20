Fargo Police Looking For Graffiti Vandals

Joe Radske,

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police report a rash of graffiti incidents.

They believe they happened between March 17 – March 18, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

The graffiti was found in the area of Village West and West Acres/Rabanus Park.

Police say it appears to be juvenile in nature and not gang related.

Suspects are described as males, approximately 11 to 14 years old.

They were seen wearing dark hoodies.

If you have any information please call the Tip Line at 701-241-5777, or text tip to 701-730-8888.

 

 

 

You Might Like

Minneapolis Officer Charged In Death of Woman Turns Himself In

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July has been booked on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Officer Mohamed Noor turned himself in on Tuesday after a warrant was issued…

Arson Investigation after Moorhead House Fire

MOORHEAD, MN -- An early morning fire call is now an arson investigation. Moorhead Police report the owner of 1924 29 Street Circle South called #911 at 9:01 p.m. Monday night that her house was on fire. The homeowner was…

