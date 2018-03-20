Grand Forks Man Sentenced For Role In Massive And Deadly Meth Conspiracy

Investigation Began After Murder of Austin Forsman
TJ Nelson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Another man has been sentenced in a deadly and massive methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy operating in the Red River Valley.

39-year-old Ryan Franklin of Grand Forks was sentenced to 16 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute meth.

According to testimony, Franklin was involved with Modesto Torrez and others to bring large quantities of the drug from the Twin Cities to the valley.

Law enforcement uncovered the case after the murder of Austin Forsman in the Flying J parking lot in Grand Forks in March 2016.

Torrez and Crystal Feist were both sentenced for murdering Forsman.

More than a dozen people were charged in the case in Federal Court.

