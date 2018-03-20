LIVE: Money Talks

A volatile week followed by a Facebook fracas.
Emily Welker,

It’s a week that’s already seen some ups and downs for the market and your investment — downs on Monday, ups by Tuesday morning. And that’s only the beginning, as the fallout from the Facebook personal information has started to show up in the company’s stock numbers. Some are saying the social media juggernaut may have finally met its match in Cambridge Analytica, and the allegations of a security breach by the data company that worked for President Trump’s campaign.

Legacy Wealth Management’s Paul Meyers sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to fill us in on the latest from the Facebook story, and what it could mean for the future of our investments.

