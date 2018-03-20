Meyers’ Hot Streak Creating Plenty of Offense for Force

Fargo Force are 6-1 during Meyers' seven-game goal streak.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force found plenty of offense in their sweep of the Dubuque Fighting Saints last weekend. The Force downed the Fighting Saints 3-1 on Friday night and 5-1 on Saturday.

Three of the team’s eight goals came from forward Ben Meyers. Meyers has scored in seven-consecutive games for the Force, nine times to be exact. The seven-game goal streak is the longest goal-scoring streak in the USHL this year. The Delano native has 22 goals in his 51 games played for the Force this season.

There’s no denying that Meyers has been playing at a high level for the Force over the last month.

“Ben’s been red hot,” head coach Cary Eades said. “He’s a player that has really learned coming out of Minnesota high school last year. He is starting to do a lot of little things to give him offensive chances and he can score once he gets in position in front of the net.”

The Meyers and the Fargo Force are back in action on Thursday at Scheels Arena when they host Omaha.