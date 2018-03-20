Meyers’ Hot Streak Creating Plenty of Offense for Force

Fargo Force are 6-1 during Meyers' seven-game goal streak.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force found plenty of offense in their sweep of the Dubuque Fighting Saints last weekend. The Force downed the Fighting Saints 3-1 on Friday night and 5-1 on Saturday.

Three of the team’s eight goals came from forward Ben Meyers. Meyers has scored in seven-consecutive games for the Force, nine times to be exact. The seven-game goal streak is the longest goal-scoring streak in the USHL this year. The Delano native has 22 goals in his 51 games played for the Force this season.

There’s no denying that Meyers has been playing at a high level for the Force over the last month.

“Ben’s been red hot,” head coach Cary Eades said. “He’s a player that has really learned coming out of Minnesota high school last year. He is starting to do a lot of little things to give him offensive chances and he can score once he gets in position in front of the net.”

The Meyers and the Fargo Force are back in action on Thursday at Scheels Arena when they host Omaha.

Related Post

Moorhead Hockey Scores Am Fam HS Play of the Week
Fargo Force Players Take a Break from the Ice, Fac...
Force Pepper Net in Win Over USA U-18
UND Hockey Named as Host for 2018, 2019 NCAA Regio...

You Might Like

Bethany Retirement Living Holds Annual 'Soup of the Day'

FARGO, N.D. -- Senior citizens got to have some hearty soup during Bethany Retirement Living's annual "Soup of the Day" event. Soups and bread were donated by the auxiliary, staff and community. Offerings were taken at the door, and proceeds go…

Petition Approved to Create Ethics Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A petition effort has been approved for a group trying to establish an ethics commission in North Dakota. The commission would adopt rules for corruption, elections and lobbying and for reporting alleged violations. Secretary of State Al…

Cap On Damages In Fatal School Bus Crash Upheld

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a $500,000 cap on damages in a fatal school bus crash near Larimore. The bus driver and a student died in the collision with a BNSF train in January 2015.…