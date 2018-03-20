Minneapolis Officer Charged In Death of Woman Turns Himself In

Damond was shot July 15, minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.
Joe Radske,

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July has been booked on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Officer Mohamed Noor turned himself in on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

The 40-year-old life coach was engaged to be married.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was scheduled to discuss charges in the case at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

Noor has not talked publicly about the case and declined to be interviewed by state investigators.

Jail records show he’s being held on $500,000 bail.

 

