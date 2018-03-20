NDSU Football Experimenting with New Format for Spring Practices

The Bison will not have a Spring Game this year
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — Things look a little different this spring for NDSU practices.

The NCAA allows 15 spring practices, and in the past that has consisted of 14 workouts and a spring game.

This year, North Dakota State is eschewing the scrimmage for a more open format.

“We’ll try to do some situational football,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “We did that last year some. If you recall some of the starters played, but we didn’t tackle those guys. We tagged off on those guys. Then, when we had some of our younger players, we tackled those guys.”

The emphasis will be more on developing younger players and letting the veteran guys focus more on the mental aspects of the game.

“We may do some different things as far as having a red-zone period on that practice day, having a third-down period, whatever it may be,” Klieman said. “But, it will be more of a practice where we’ll have some tackling with some of the younger guys.”

The first of 15 spring practices is Wednesday morning at 6:40.

Related Post

NDSU MBB Can’t Overcome Early Deficit, Falls...
Get Your One-of-a-Kind Frisco Gear Before the Big ...
Bison Baseball Sweeps Series with Fort Wayne
Bison Offense Focusing on Little Things in Final W...

You Might Like

Bethany Retirement Living Holds Annual 'Soup of the Day'

FARGO, N.D. -- Senior citizens got to have some hearty soup during Bethany Retirement Living's annual "Soup of the Day" event. Soups and bread were donated by the auxiliary, staff and community. Offerings were taken at the door, and proceeds go…

Petition Approved to Create Ethics Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A petition effort has been approved for a group trying to establish an ethics commission in North Dakota. The commission would adopt rules for corruption, elections and lobbying and for reporting alleged violations. Secretary of State Al…

Cap On Damages In Fatal School Bus Crash Upheld

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a $500,000 cap on damages in a fatal school bus crash near Larimore. The bus driver and a student died in the collision with a BNSF train in January 2015.…