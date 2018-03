Petition Approved to Create Ethics Commission

A group is trying to establish an ethics commission in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — A petition effort has been approved for a group trying to establish an ethics commission in North Dakota.

The commission would adopt rules for corruption, elections and lobbying and for reporting alleged violations.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says the group must collect nearly 27,000 valid signatures by July 9.

If they do, the constitutional initiated measure will appear on the November ballot.