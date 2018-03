Thinking Green: Post-Consumer Recyclables

Do you know where yours go after you chuck them in the bin?

Did you ever stop to wonder where your recyclables go after you toss them in the recycling bin? Chances are, they could wind up on the shelves at your favorite store.

Should you consider buying goods made out of recycled products? And if so, do you know which ones are the best to buy? Check out Danny Lipford’s advice about the new life in your old recyclables in this week’s Thinking Green.