Woman Injured in Moorhead House Fire

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. Monday at 1924 29th Street Circle South.

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police and fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that sent a woman to the hospital and damaged a home.

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Wallin says crews discovered smoke coming from the upper level of the home on arrival and had the fire out quickly.

The woman was taken to Sanford Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Estimates on the amount of damage are not yet available.