College Hockey: UND’s Christian Wolanin Scores NHL Contract

Wolanin signed a two-year contract with the Ottawa Senators

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Just four days after performing under the bright lights for the University of North Dakota, Christian Wolanin is heading to an even bigger stage.

The North Dakota defenseman scored himself a two-year contract with the Ottawa Senators and will join the team immediately.

Wolanin scored 12 goals and 23 assists in 40 games with the Hawks this season. He’s also the first defenseman in 35 years to lead UND in scoring.