College Hockey: UND’s Christian Wolanin Scores NHL Contract

Wolanin signed a two-year contract with the Ottawa Senators
Maria Santora,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Just four days after performing under the bright lights for the University of North Dakota, Christian Wolanin is heading to an even bigger stage.

The North Dakota defenseman scored himself a two-year contract with the Ottawa Senators and will join the team immediately.

Wolanin scored 12 goals and 23 assists in 40 games with the Hawks this season. He’s also the first defenseman in 35 years to lead UND in scoring.

Related Post

KVRR Round Table: UND Battling for Top of the NCHC
UND’s Hoff Named to Norwegian Olympic Hockey...
UND Hockey Aiming to Stay Healthy in Second Half
UND Running Back Makes Three-Year-Old’s Birt...

You Might Like

Environmental Quality Board Discusses Water Management

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- State agency commissioners and citizen members on the Environmental Quality Board gathered to discuss the future of water management in the Red River Basin. This took place in conjunction with a joint conference with the Red River Watershed…