Former Congressman Elected North Dakota Republican Party Chairman

Rick Berg Replaces Kelly Armstrong Who Is Running For U.S. House
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — Former U.S. Rep. Rick Berg is back in politics after losing the Senate race to Heidi Heitkamp in 2012.

Berg has been elected chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party.

The one-term congressman was elected by unanimous ballot during a meeting of the party’s state committee on Tuesday.

In a statement, Berg says he is “excited for the opportunity to lead the Republican Party through this busy election cycle.”

Former party chairman Kelly Armstrong resigned earlier this month to seek the Republican endorsement for the U.S. House.

Related Post

State Senator Kelly Armstrong to Run for US House ...
Another Suspect Nabbed in Jamaican Lottery Scam
Minot Man Arrested After Reports of a Child Eating...
Essentia Health Hosts Panel on Opioid Crisis

You Might Like

Israeli Company Wants To Run Crop-Surveying Drone Out of Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. -- An international defense and electronics company wants to launch a crop-surveying drone from the Casselton Regional Airport. Airport Authority chairman Bob Miller says the Israeli company, Elbit Systems, would gather crop information across the Upper Midwest that…