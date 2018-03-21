Former Congressman Elected North Dakota Republican Party Chairman

Rick Berg Replaces Kelly Armstrong Who Is Running For U.S. House

FARGO, N.D. — Former U.S. Rep. Rick Berg is back in politics after losing the Senate race to Heidi Heitkamp in 2012.

Berg has been elected chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party.

The one-term congressman was elected by unanimous ballot during a meeting of the party’s state committee on Tuesday.

In a statement, Berg says he is “excited for the opportunity to lead the Republican Party through this busy election cycle.”

Former party chairman Kelly Armstrong resigned earlier this month to seek the Republican endorsement for the U.S. House.