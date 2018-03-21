LIVE: Staying Safe Online: Tips for Parents and Kids

Tech Expert Offering Advice on Avoiding Social Media Pratfalls

Pastor Dave Adams from First Lutheran Church joins Adam to talk about staying safe and positive on the internet.

Cyber-bullying, harassment, sexting and pornography are all things kids can be exposed to online.

Adams tells us about a presentation by tech expert Professor Dave Eisenmann that warns parents and kids to be cautious with what they share online.

Adams talks about how people often say things online they wouldn’t say in person, and how those words can still have a devastating impact.

The talk is scheduled from 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 21st at First Lutheran Church at 619 Broadway N. in Fargo.

The event is free and open to the public.

Find more information by clicking here.