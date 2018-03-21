Man Charged For Fatal Stabbings At Salvation Army Apartment Building

Glenn Johnson Accused Of Attacking Two Victims In Rochester
TJ Nelson,

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A man is charged with murder in the fatal stabbings of two of his neighbors at a Salvation Army apartment building in Rochester.

53-year-old Glenn Johnson was charged Tuesday with first- and second-degree murder in the Saturday night stabbings.

Bail was set at $3 million.Johnson is accused of stabbing 45-year-old Eric Flemming and 57-year-old Phillip Hicks with kitchen knives at the Salvation Army’s Castleview Apartments.

Police had mediated an argument among the three men just 10 minutes before the stabbings were reported.

