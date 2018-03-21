MSUM’s Kappa Sigma Fraternity Holds Pasta Feed For Veterans Honor Flight

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Some of the men from MSUM’s Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter are becoming chefs tonight.
They are doing a pasta feed to raise money for the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota at the Vocational Training Center. Kappa Sigma tries to do an event each semester to raise money for the organization. Some of the brothers say the pasta feed is the perfect way to give back and support the veterans in this community.
“A lot of people like pasta so we’re able to get a lot of people to come out and support our cause, be able to feed them and then raise money for a good cause. Today we’re hoping to raise $200-300 and overall we’re hoping to raise about $1,500,” said Ryan Siems, MSUM Kappa Sigma president.
MSUM’s Kappa Sigma will also host a 5k run on April 21 for the Veterans Honor Flight.
