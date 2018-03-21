NDSU QB Stick Using Past Experiences to Help Potential Successors’ Development

Stick is drawing on his experiences from backing up Carson Wentz

FARGO, N.D. — The first day of spring practice for North Dakota State football went as expected.

Many of the veteran players were limited, including senior quarterback Easton Stick. But, Stick was still playing a prominent role on Wednesday, working with the two redshirt freshmen who are battling to be his backup and eventual successor.

Stick was a redshirt freshman when he was serving as the backup to future NFL Pro-Bowler Carson Wentz. He says the best advice he got in preparation was to keep things in perspective.

“You know, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and you can’t come out here and earn a starting job on day one of spring practice,” Stick said. “You’re probably not going to earn it on day 15 either. But, there needs to be consistent improvement and you need to learn from your mistakes, and try not to make the same mistake twice. That’ll carry you through the summer and give you a couple more months with [strength and conditioning] coach [Jim] Kramer, and the older guys continue to learn and get stronger faster and when it comes time for fall camp and you’re close to being able to go.”

Noah Sanders and Holden Hotchkiss have 14 more practices left in the spring.