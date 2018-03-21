NDSU Softball’s Success in Close Games Key for Eight-Game Win Streak

The Bison have won six games by one run

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State softball has kept things interesting throughout much of its eight-game winning streak.

The Bison mashed together three consecutive wins by one run in the middle of the stretch, and six of their 17 wins on the year have been by that margin.

“I think it shows how much we’ve developed from last year, because last year wasn’t quite how this year has gone,” senior ace Jacquelyn Sertic said. “We typically lost the 1-0 games or 2-1 games but I think we’ve grown a lot in the offseason and even just this season learning how to win ugly and then win those tight games.”

This weekend begins a tough stretch for the Herd as the draw a pair against No. 13 Baylor, a matchup with BYU and a showdown with No. 10 LSU.