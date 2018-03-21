Educators Encourage People to Quit Smoking on “Kick Butts Day”

Nearly 20 percent of adults in North Dakota smoke regularly

FARGO, N.D. — Health educators celebrate “Kick Butts Day” by encouraging people to quit smoking.

The first Kick Butts Day was celebrated in 1996.

In North Dakota, nearly 20 percent of adults smoke, and one thousand deaths in the state are related to smoking each year.

With resources at Fargo Cass Public Health as well as the state’s ND Quits program, educators say the path to a smoke–free life is easier with a plan in place.

“Here at Fargo Cass Public Health, we’re using this day to encourage people to set a quit plan and set a quit date. This day helps raise awareness about the problem that tobacco use is in the state and the community,” said Preston Nesemeier, a Community Health Eduactor at Fargo Cass Public Health.

To come up with a plan to quit smoking or learn about tobacco prevention strategies, call ND Quits at 1-800-QUIT NOW.