Texas Bombings Suspect Is Dead, Identified as Mark Anthony Conditt

Investigators believe Conditt made all of the bombs used in the four Austin attacks, which killed two people and injured four others.

ROUND ROCK, TX (AP) -The mayor of the suspected Austin bomber’s hometown says the suspect lived only two blocks away from him in a part of the city known as Old Town.

Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales told The Associated Press on Wednesday that police had surveillance on the home overnight Tuesday, though he said he didn’t personally know the family.

Gonzales says he had concerned neighbors approaching him because of the large police presence in the neighborhood. He says he let them know everything would be OK.

Authorities say the suspect blew himself up overnight in his vehicle in a hotel parking lot in another suburb as a SWAT team closed in on him.

A law enforcement official has told the AP that the suspect was Mark Anthony Conditt.

The official, who has been briefed on the investigation, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to discuss the case publicly.

The suspect in the deadly string of bombings that terrorized Austin has blown himself up as authorities closed in on him, bringing a grisly end to the three-week manhunt.

Authorities identified the suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt, a 24-year-old, and said his motive remained a mystery, along with whether he acted alone in the five bombings in Texas’ capital and suburban San Antonio that killed two people and wounded four.

Austin’s mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month’s string of bombings in Texas’ capital.

Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show that: “We’re just really relieved and just incredibly thankful for this army of law enforcement that has been in our community here for the last week or so.”

Authorities say the suspect blew himself up in his vehicle overnight as a SWAT team closed in on him in a suburban Austin hotel parking lot.