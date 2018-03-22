Update: Homeowner May Face Charges In Arson Investigation

Constance Gail Thompson (64 years old) was home alone at the time and suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the fire.

UPDATE – MOORHEAD, MN — Moorhead Police are releasing the name of the homeowner that dialed #911 to report that her house located at 1924 29 Street Circle South was on fire on Monday evening.

She was transported to the Sanford Medical Center for medical treatment.

The Moorhead Fire Department Fire Marshal and Police Investigators identified the investigation as Arson.

The investigation has been on-going.

The investigation case file is expected to be forwarded to the Clay County Attorney’s Office in the near future for review and consideration for applicable criminal charges against Thompson.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It started out like any other 9-1-1 call.

“At about 9:01 last evening our dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call from a female homeowner reporting that her residence was on fire,” Captain Tory Jacobson of the Moorhead Police Department said. “Moorhead fire as well as our Moorhead officers were able to respond. Moorhead Fire was able to extinguish the fire.”

The homeowner was the only person at the home at the time of the fire. Police say she sustained minor injuries.

“There would appear to be significant damage inside the residence,” Jacobson said. “I know that our dispatch center had received a 9-1-1 call from the female homeowner that was alone at the time, reporting that her house was on fire. She was able to get out of the house. She was later transported to Sanford hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

But the story doesn’t stop there. After further inspection, the Moorhead Department Fire Marshal concluded it was best to open a criminal investigation.

“Well at this point the Moorhead Fire Marshal is working with a Moorhead investigator as the direction of the investigation for this residential fire has become an arson investigation,” Jacobson added.

It is unclear at this time if the homeowner is responsible for starting the fire, but the investigation is on-going.

“I don’t have any time table as to the investigation, but I know that the fire marshal as well as our investigator are actively working this case now,” Jacobson said.

Police also say that the name of the woman and any other specific details about the investigation cannot be released at this time.