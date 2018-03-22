Beatty’s Offense Coming at Right Times for NDSU Softball

The senior leads the team with a .397 batting average

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State softball has had some clutch offense as part of its eight-game winning streak.

Senior Bre Beatty has contributed plenty of times at the dish, with a team-leading .397 batting average and 14 extra-base hits.

“She’s hitting the ball really well,” senior pitcher Jax Sertic said. “I think it says a lot to her character, because she came in freshman year as a very good high school hitter and she put in so much work.”

But, Beatty bat isn’t the only thing she brings to the table.

“Having her on offense is great. Having her as a senior, as a leader, makes us underclassmen want to be better and want to reach that level of leadership she has,” sophomore outfielder Madyson Camacho said.

The Bison are in Louisiana this weekend for the LSU Round Robin.