Congressman Kevin Cramer’s Son Dies

In a Facebook post this morning, North Dakota's representative says son Isaac has died.

In a Facebook post Thursday, U.S. Congressman Kevin Cramer (R-ND) says his son Isaac died earlier at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

In the post, Cramer writes he and his wife Kris are grateful to be with Isaac at the time of his death. Cramer writes that the family listened to music and held hands as Isaac “looked at me and took his last breath on earth.”

“Now Isaac feels no anxiety or urging for alcohol. He feels no pain and will never be depressed again,” Cramer posted.

Cramer’s son Isaac was transferred to the Mayo Clinic in early March for evaluation from their transplant team. The 35-year-old was reportedly suffering from a failing liver and kidneys at the time of his transfer from a Bismarck, N.D. hospital.

Congressman Cramer recently launched a bid to unseat U-S Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) in the upcoming election.