Candidate for Moorhead Superintendent Arrested

Scott Staska was arrested on charges of indecent exposure

WAITE PARK, Minn. — A candidate for Moorhead Schools superintendent has removed himself from consideration. He was a finalist until he ended up under arrest.

Earlier this week, employees at Kwik Trip in Waite Park told an officer that a man had been exposing himself.

According to police, that man is 56 year–old Scott Staska, who’s on administrative leave as superintendent at Rocori Schools in Minnesota.

An initial investigation found that he exposed himself at least four different times.

“One of the frustrations of this is apparently this has been occurring on multiple occasions going back as far as early December without being reported,” said Chief Dave Bentrud of the Waite Park Police Department.

Staska has been booked into Stearns County Jail on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure.

No minors were present in any of the incidents.

“Things don’t start with this kind of behavior. There’s something going on and you want to avoid it escalating into to other things, so it’s imperative that people report activity like this,” Bentrud said.

Police say they are not aware that Staska had any criminal history.

“We have no indication of impairment, alcohol or drugs, no explanation for why this behavior at all,” Bentrud said.

There are still five other candidates in the race for superintendent, and all of the candidates are currently superintendents of other Minnesota school districts.

Moorhead Schools says Staska has removed himself from consideration for superintendent.

Police want the public to know that if they see something, say something.

“It’s one of those things, don’t rationalize it away,” said Bentrud.

Interviews for Moorhead superintendent will be taking place through the week.