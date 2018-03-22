Candidate for Moorhead Superintendent Arrested For Indecent Exposure

Scott Staska, Superintendent of Rocori, MN Schools was arrested by Waite Park police and booked into the Stearns County Jail on Wednesday.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN — One of six candidates for the Superintendent of the Moorhead School District is under arrest for indecent exposure.

He’s suspected of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

According to a release from Waite Park Police a review of surveillance video and a motor vehicle registration check determined that Staska, age 56, was seen on video exposing himself to store employees.

Their investigation determined this behavior occurred at least four times at the same Kwik Trip store.

This remains an active investigation.

Police say they have no information that minor children were present during any of the incidents.

We have reached out to Moorhead Public Schools for a statement on the status of Staska’s candidacy.