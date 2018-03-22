College Football: MSUM Quarterbacks Stir Up Some Healthy Competition

Junior Bryce Meehl and Sophomore Jakup Sinani are competing for the starting quarterback role

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM football players laced up their cleats this evening for their first day of practice, and they did so without the likes of Demetrius Carr, the Dragons former gunslinger.

Without Carr, there will have to be a new driver steering the squad. That spot, according to head coach Steve Laqua, is up grabs. Junior Bryce Meehl and sophomore Jakup Sinani are competing for the starting gig and both are looking forward to the healthy competition.

“Both Bryce and Jakup have played a lot of good football for us, guys that we feel comfortable in the game and so to have that competition at quarterback I think makes our team better,” Laqua said. “I think it elevates everybody and they handle it really well. They’re cheerleaders for each other. They know that at the end of the day we’re going to need both of them to be able to be successful that’s the nature of the game of football.”

“Me and Bryce, we have a great relationship, so there’s no hard feelings there and with the quarterbacks battling that’s just going to raise the level of competition for everyone else who is competing for those spots, so it should be a fun spring,” added Sinani.

Meehl missed all of last season with a knee injury. Sinani started in four games for the dragons last fall.