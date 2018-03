Come out to the PRCA Rodeo at the Fargodome!

FARGO, N.D. — The livestock have officially arrived at the Fargodome for this year’s annual P–R–C–A rodeo.

Over 200 top professional contestants from across the country are competing.

Organizers say whether you are a young child or an adult that’s been going for years, it is a fun filled weekend that brings a true, traditional rodeo to town.

You can still buy tickets.

The event is Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm.