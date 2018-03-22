Fargo Force Move into 2nd Place with 7-1 Rout of Omaha

Ben Meyers has a goal in eight consecutive games

FARGO, N.D. — Before Thursday’s game against Omaha, Fargo Force head coach Cary Eades said hot starts have been a big key for their recent success.

They kept it going.

Ben Meyers scored the game’s first goal 3:44 into the contest, giving him a goal in eight consecutive games.

The team headed into the first intermission up 2-1, and they piled on from there with three more in the second and another pair in the third.

With the win, the Force move into a tie for second place in the Western Conference with Omaha.

The series finale is Friday night.